Chandrababu’s Kuppam Drama Only For Existence, Says Rapthadu YSRCP MLA

ANANTAPUR: Rapthadu YSRCP MLA Topudurthi Prakash Reddy strongly condemned the attack by the TDP workers in Kuppam constituency and termed it as a drama by the Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu for his existence here.

Clashes broke out between activists of the ruling YSR Congress party (YSRCP) and opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Kuppam town of Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district during the visit of the latter party’s president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu last Thursday where many YSRCp activists were injured.

Ridiculing the TDP Chief Prakash Reddy said that Chandrababu whose popularity was waning day by day was indulging in these dramas in his quest for survival in politics.

We will face the atrocities of the TDP forces of former minister Paritala Sunitha in Raptadu constituency, he said. “ What is wrong in preventing those who are kidnapping Chennekottapalli Upa Sarpanch Raja Reddy, he asked. Cursing the police has become a fashion for the Paritala family. How can Paritala Sunita resort to abusing the police who are there for our protection, he asked? The YSRCP MLA alleged that the Paritala family was conspiring to create unrest and chaos in the Rapthadu constituency.

