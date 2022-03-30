Chandrababu’s Desperation to Retrieve Lost Ground is Showing, Says Minister Botsa

Amaravati: Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana slammed the Opposition for comparing Chardrababu Naidu, the man who backstabbed NTR and dethroned him, to Lord Rama.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the minister said that TDP had lost its sheen and is currently on ventilator just like the 40-year-old NTR’s Chaitanya Ratham. He criticised Naidu for opposing the collective development, which was brought by NT Rama Rao and welcomed by people across the State. He said that Chandrababu had abandoned all those novel initiatives and ideologies of NTR and is now using his name to gain sympathy from the public.

The Minister said that neither Chandrababu nor his son Lokesh have any moral right to speak on welfare and development. All those projects that Naidu was boasting of were completed in YS Rajashekar Reddy term, and he brought several irrigation projects through Jalayagnam. He questioned why Lokesh lost in the election, when all the alleged development was done during the TDP regime.

Affirming that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is reinforcing YSR policies and moving ahead by prioritising both welfare and development, he said that Chandrababu did nothing for the State rather than real estate business in Amaravati. He said that the Chief Minister paved the way for revolutionary governance, by implementing all the welfare schemes in a transparent manner.