VISAKHAPATNAM: Rajya Sabha BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said that it was Telugu Desam Party Chief N Chandrababu Naidu who was responsible for the delay in the Polavaram project construction. Speaking to Sakshi TV on Friday, the BJP MP said that when the Central Government said that it would build the Polavaram Project, Chandrababu Naidu came forward to build the dam when he was in power.

He further alleged there was large-scale corruption in the project with Chandrababu and the TDP leaders taking commissions in the name of the irrigation projects. He questioned why irrigation projects were not built in the Rayalaseema region, especially Chittoor district and particularly in his home constituency of Kuppam when Chandrababu Naidu was CM for 14 years and sought an answer from him. It is amusing to note that Chandrababu is now saying that he complete the Polavaram project if voted to power, the GVL Narasimha Rao scoffed.

As part of his Eluru district tour, Chandrababu who hasn’t been getting attention from the public changed his agenda and decided to go to the Polavaram project site in a publicity stunt of sorts. However, that failed when the district police officials denied permission to the TDP chief for entering the Polavaram site. He staged a sit-in protest in his usual style against the denial of permission but later withdrew the protest after the police spoke to him.

