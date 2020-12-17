Chandrababu Protesting To Protect His Ill-gotten Wealth: Gadikota Srikanth

In a vitriolic attack on Chandrababu Naidu for encouraging Amaravati agitations, Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy said that the opposition leader is indeed taking up anti-Rayalaseema, anti-North Andhra and anti-Amaravati development agitations.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he said that Chandrababu has been crying foul to safeguard his ill-gotten properties through Amaravati farmer's protest. He said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is farmer-friendly but never cheat on them. Chandrababu who announced to take part in padayatra for Amaravati protests is actually protesting against the development of North Andhra, Rayalaseema and even Amaravati regions. He said that Chandrababu Naidu who hails from Rayalaseema has abandoned his nativity and is going against the development.

Srikanth Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday had directly credited Rs 1252 Crore into the accounts of farmers under crop insurance for 2019 and proved again that his government is biased towards farmers. While the Government has mooted to distribute 54,000 house site pattas in Amaravati, Chandrababu Naidu has turned jealous and has instigated litigants to file a PIL in the High Court, further stating that the distribution leads to a demographic imbalance in Amaravati region.

The effort of the Chief Minister is to develop all three regions equally, to include all sections of people. It is Chandrababu Naidu who has treated the Dalits very badly by burning their crops and attacking them. Unlike the TDP government, Dalits, SC, ST, BC and minorities are extremely happy in the current government. He stated that Chandrababu has been staying in an illegal structure even as an opposition leader and mostly visiting the State as a tourist.

During the previous government, Chandrababu Naidu had spent Rs 2000 Crore for building a temporary assembly, while the Parliament is now being constructed at a cost of Rs 850 Crore. He challenged Chandrababu Naidu to write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that parliament design is being copied from his Amaravati designs.