NELLORE: Minister for Water Resources P Anil Kumar Yadav came down heavily on the Opposition leader and stated that the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was indulging in cheap politicking in Andhra Pradesh, while he continued living in neighbouring Hyderabad.

Speaking at a press meet held at the YSR Congress Party office in Nellore district on Tuesday, the Minister said that, unlike Chandrababu who cheated the DWCRA women, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to their rescues like their ‘anna’ or elder brother. The TDP leader had promised to waive off Rs 14,000 crore DWCRA loans, but failed to keep his promise, he alleged. YS Jagan had started YSR Aasara with a sum of Rs 12,759 crore within two years of coming to power for women empowerment and enable them to stand on their own feet, he said.

Anil Kumar Yadav clarified that the AP Government had provided Rs 6,440 crore in the second tranche of Rs 6,440 crore to 78 lakh people as promised during the Padayatra. He said that an amount of Rs 12,700 crore was deposited directly in the beneficiaries' accounts in two tranches.

Chandrababu also let the zero interest scheme for the poor drizzle down. The government is also bearing the burden of that debt of Rs 3,000 crore. Not a single house was given free to women during the TDP regime. He added more debt to the state treasury in the name of TIDCO houses, the Minister alleged. YS Jagan is also offering houses for free under this scheme for which a burden of Rs 4,000 crore is being borne by the government itself, he explained.

It is rather shameful to come and visit the State once in a while and criticize the government while living in the neighbouring state. Nobody will tolerate him coming here and doing petty politics. Chandrababu Naidu who does not even have his own house in AP has lost the right to speak about the State and its matters, he fired. Speaking further he reminded that while YS Jagan Mohan Reddy built a house here when he was the Leader of the Opposition, Chandrababu who was in power for five years could not even build a house in Amravati, he asked. Whether it is Chandrababu or the Jana Sena party chief if you ask them where their home is they say it is in Hyderabad, he scoffed. Living there they indulge in Andhra Pradesh, he criticized.

" We are asking why other political parties are not questioning the Opposition who slyly went to court over the construction of houses for the poor. Instead of cooperating, they are conspiring when a welfare program is being done for the poor, '' Anil Kumar stated. Irrespective of elections the people of AP stand by the YSRCP and bless the Chief Minister and his administration. We wish that their blessings continue to be showered on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is doing so many good deeds, the Minister concluded.

