Chandrababu Politicises Every Little Thing: AP CM YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed a two-day meeting of the AP Assembly. He expressed his outrage over Chandrababu and TDP leaders' dramas. He stated that Babu was only bothered about his political agenda.

Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jagan said, "Chandrababu politicizes every issue.

The people of the state know that Chandrababu is frustrated. Chandrababu was talking emotionally when I came into the house. Chandrababu rakes up irrelevant things to instigate people. But no matter how many conspiracies the opposition hatches, as long as the blessings of people protect us, nothing can stop us.

"Now, even people of Kuppam are against Chandrababu. Even in the legislature, the strength of the TDP has plummeted. My Dalit brother is taking charge today as the Chairman of the Council. There was no mention of Chandrababu's family members in the House. I do not have yellow media like Andhra Jyoti, TV5. Do not think that telling false news over and over again will make it come true. Chandrababu continues to shed crocodile tears and his drama is always on," said the AP CM.