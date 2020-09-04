Chandrababu's New Gamble For North Andhra

Is Chandrababu Naidu trying to make Atchannaidu, the former minister tainted in the ESI scam, the president of the AP TDP unit? Yes, say TDP insiders. They say that Chandrababu Naidu is seriously considering announcing Atchen Naidu as the president of the AP TDP.

Sources said that present president Kala Venkat Rao’s term is expiring and Chandrababu wants another leader from North Andhra to replace him. Chandrababu wants a BC from North Andhra. The rationale is simple. It would help him consolidate the BC voters and will help in projecting a North Andhra leader as a counterfoil to Jagan’s Three Capitals’ move. Someone from Vizag would be better placed to defend Amaravati than someone from Krishna-Guntur belt, feels Chandrababu Naidu.

But, is this a real political masterstroke? Well! The jury is out on this issue. Many feel that giving the top post to a tainted man, who is accused in the ESI Scam, could boomerang on the TDP. Some more say that in TDP, it is Chandrababu Naidu, who is supreme. All other posts are merely ornamental and have no value.