AMARAVATI: YSRCP came down heavily on Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan for making baseless comments against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in regard to tenant farmers and said the state government has been implementing various schemes for the welfare of tenant farmers.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Sunday, Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu said Pawan Kalyan had forgotten Chandrababu’s deceit to the farmers, who were left in neck-deep debts, as Naidu failed to keep his promise to waive farm loans and asked Pawan why he didn't question Naidu then. He said Chandrababu Naidu has been trying to bait Kapu community with Pawan Kalyan and added that Pawan Kalyan never wanted to come to power but to help Naidu become Chief Minister.

He asserted that Pawan Kalyan is a foster son of Naidu and dared him to contest solo in the next general elections. He said Pawan has been doing Rytu Bharosa Yatra under the direction of Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju and with the financial aid of Naidu and reminded that the state government has provided compensation to 480 farmers who have committed suicide during the previous government.

Meanwhile, speaking at a separate press conference in Vishakapatnam, Industries, IT, Investment, and Infrastructure Minister Gudivada Amarnath termed as "baseless and meaningless" the allegations levelled against the state government by Pawan Kalyan and said the latter doesn't have the moral right to speak about farmers and it was Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who has been implementing various schemes for the welfare and development of farmers.

The Minister asserted that Pawan has been working under the influence of Naidu and parroting his script for their vested interests. He said the charges filed against the Chief Minister were due to the conspiracies of TDP and Congress and added that people didn't believe in them and thus rejected Congress in 2014 and TDP in 2019. He flayed Pawan that he doesn't even know the difference between 'arrest' and 'conviction'.

