AMARAVATI: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief Chandrababu Naidu On Friday, started a drama immediately after Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Tekkali MLA Atchannaidu In a Rs 150 crore scam pertaining to Employees State Insurance (ESI) funds. Chandrababu Naidu tried to mislead the public by releasing a letter stating the arrest of his party MLA as a Kidnap. But he failed in his attempt, as ACB police have officially arrested TDP MLA and even gave press Meet with a detailed explanation over the scam to public and press.

Even after ACB has said that they have arrested TDP MLA after a thorough probe over the case. Chandrababu didn't keep quiet over the case, he again started a new dram stating that Atchannaidu was kidnapped by police.

TDP chief alleged that AP police had arrested Atchannaidu on Thursday night, while the ACB official along with police arrested him on Friday morning at 7.30 AM.

Chandrababu said that the ACB officials took custody at around 7.30 am on Friday and arrested him at midnight.

Even YSR Congress party MLA Roja lashed out the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and made fun out of him stating that Chandrababu Naidu is not knowing the difference between a kidnap and an arrest, being elected as CM for the AP for three times.

YSRCP MLA Malladi Vishnu questioned Chandrababu who can he call it as a kidnap, after ACB arrests him at his house? He reminded TDP chief that ACB officials have arrested TDP MLA for his involvement in ESI scam.

Chandrababu has mentioned the caste of TDP MLA in his letter just to divert the people and to coverup the issue, said Vishnu.