VIJAYAWADA: Due to heavy rains in the upper catchment of the Krishna basin, authorities have issued notices to the owners of the structures built between Karakatta and Krishna river to vacate the buildings. Chandrababu Naidu and 36 others, who live on properties on the Krishna riverbank received the notices on Sunday. The notices were sent in the wake of an alarming increase in the river water levels.

The officials said that more than 5,000 cusecs of water has been released into the Eastern and Western canals. The water level reached 16.2 feet at the barrage. The inflow was 6.66 lakh cusecs while the outflow was 6.61 lakh cusecs.

People in low-lying areas downstream of the barrage have been alerted. Some localities in Krishna Lanka, Ranigari Thota, Yanamalakuduru, and Ramalingeswara Rao Nagar were submerged. Control rooms have been set up and the district collector is taking the stock of the situation. The district administration sounded caution in low-lying areas as flood is expected to increase. The Collector directed the authorities to take appropriate precautions. Local ministers and MLAs paid special attention to flood-prone areas.