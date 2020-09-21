AMARAVATI: As TDP Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar raised objection in the Parliament on Sunday over TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy's statement that all having faith in God can have darshan at the Tirumala temple without any declaration, Reddy has surprisingly found a popular politician supporting his stand.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy came in support of the TTD Chairman and taking to Twitter, Swamy said, “The declaration of being a Hindu needed for TTD darshan as being withdrawn, is false. The media driven Chandrababu Naidu falsely “quoted” the TTD Chairman.He said unless they are identified by somebody TTD cannot ask every Bhakta. Is CBN (Naidu) rattled by the forthcoming CAG probe? (sic)”

The declaration of being a Hindu needed for TTD darshan as being withdrawn, is false. The media driven Chandrababu Naidu falsely “quoted” the TTD Chairman. He said unless they are identified by somebody TTD cannot ask every Bhakta. Is CBN rattled by the forthcoming CAG probe? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 20, 2020

Subramanian Swamy's dig at the TDP chief appears to be premised on one of TTD's key decisions. He sought to question Naidu if he was scared of the TTD’s decision to get its accounts pertaining to the period between 2014-19 audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). Chandrababu Naidu's party was in power between 2014 and 2019 and during this time, the TTD board, hand-picked by Naidu, came under criticism for the handling of the Devastanams' finances.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Welfare Corporation Chairman and YSRC MLA Malladi Vishnu has alleged that the TDP was trying its best to mislead the people on the TTD chairman's statement. The MLA, asserting that the YSRCP government is dedicated to the protection of temples, he recalled that several temples were demolished during the TDP's regime and that TDP had launched a propaganda on the attack on Hindu temples.