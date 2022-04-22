Chandrababu Naidu Playing Cheap Diversion Politics, says Gudivada Amarnath

Amaravati: Asserting that the leader of the opposition has been trying to divert people from the inauguration of a massive industrial plant of Grasim’s, Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath slammed Chandrababu Naidu for resorting to cheap diversion politics.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said that Chandrababu has been jealous of Kumar Mangalam Birla’s visit to the State and the establishment of a caustic soda plant at an investment of over Rs 2500 crore which creates employment for 2400 people.

Unlike the previous government which lavishly promotes every small thing, the YSRC government stays away from such propaganda and materializes things at ground level, said the minister. He stated that TDP leaders are taking up malicious propaganda to divert people from such historical events.

He said that the Chief Minister had withdrawn the establishment of a captive thermal plant considering the people’s concerns and further emphasised developing a zero liquid waste plant in the project keeping environmental pollution in view. Recalling that the government had also enacted a law providing 75 percent jobs to the locals, he said that the government initiatives are attracting more industries to the State.

Brushing aside the allegations of purchasing power from a private party, he clarified that the State government is procuring power from the Central Government institution SECI at a competitive price, adding that the organisation has the right to purchase from its partnered institutions.

He flayed Naidu for purchasing power at increased prices which crippled the discoms and State finances. He told the opposition to stop such cheap diversion politics and false propaganda, as people are not going to fall for their tricks.

