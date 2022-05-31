Amaravati: Accusing the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu of deceiving the BCs, the community stalwart and YSR Congress Party’s Rajya Sabha candidate R Krishnaiah said the opposition leader is unable to digest the development of the BC community under YS Jagan’s efficient governance.

Extolling the leadership of YSR Congress Party’s supremo, the BC leader said no chief minister in the country has made sincere efforts like YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did for the betterment of the community. Krishnaiah claimed he’s never seen a chief minister who is more determined and committed for the welfare of the BC community in decades.

BC leader R Krishnaiah said the community will continue to support the YSR Congress leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, “I have been given an opportunity to raise the voice of the BC community in Rajya Sabha. Chandrababu Naidu treats us as a vote bank. He cannot tolerate the development of BCs. How many cabinet portfolios did Chandrababu give to the elected representatives from the community? How many BC leaders were sent to Rajya Sabha? The TDP chief did not respond to the demand for introduction of the BC bill in parliament.”

