Chandrababu Naidu Is The Kingpin Behind Riots, Says YSRCP Leaders

YSR Congress Party leaders Merugu Nagarjuna, Jogi Ramesh, and Nandigam Suresh criticized Chandrababu Naidu and said that Devineni Uma is acting under the direction of the TDP Chief. YSRCP leaders asked police to investigate the case and said that the necessary action should be taken against Naidu. They said that Chandrababu Naidu should teach a lesson to Devineni Uma for his deeds rather, he has come to meet the family members of Devineni Uma. They said that this incident proves Chandrababu cheated Dalits again. They lashed out at Chandrababu Naidu and said that he is acting as if he is blind and is unaware of what is going on in the state. They said that Devineni Uma and Chandrababu Naidu are ignoring Dalits. They said that Devineni is acting according to the will and wish of Chandrababu Naidu.

They said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is behind the Dalits and would extend his support to them in all matters. They said that TDP leaders are plotting conspiracies against Dalits and Chandrababu Naidu didn't even feel guilty about the plight of Dalits. They said that if Chandrababu Naidu wants to work for the welfare of the people, then he would have definitely supported Dalits.

They questioned that if Devineni is in the car for seven hours, then it would be possible for Naidu to speak with Devineni over the phone. They said that Dalit TDP leaders are also not raising their voices against the deeds of Devineni Uma. They said that Chandrababu Naidu can't act on his own and do cheap politics anymore. They said that the original character of Chandrababu Naidu came in front of the people with Devineni Uma's episode. Chandrababu cheated people who have faith in him.

MLA Jogi Ramesh said that the attitude of Chandrababu Naidu didn't change even after facing a defeat in the last elections. He said that how can Chandrababu Naidu visit Devineni Uma who attacked Dalits. He said that Chandrababu Naidu needs the votes of BCs, Scs, and minorities but he will not do anything for their welfare.

He said that people taught lesson for Devineni Uma in the last elections and his illegal mining activities also came to the fore. Umamaheswara Rao and his followers were booked under Section 307 IPC (Attempt to murder), SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, Rioting, Criminal Conspiracy.

He said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be the chief minister of the state for the next 20 to 25 years. He said that YS Jagan will be in the hearts of the Dalits forever. He said that chief minister YS Jagan is working for the welfare of the people whereas the previous TDP leaders looted the state.