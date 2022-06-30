Chandrababu Naidu Waging Fraudulent War to Regain Power: Sajjala

Stating that Chandrababu Naidu is waging a fraudulent war against the government to regain power, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishnareddy said that YSRCP government is moving ahead by winning people’s hearts with transparent and welfare governance.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said that opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu is surviving chiefly with his conspiracies and a section of media, to spread false propaganda to mislead the public. He said that TDP had already lost people’s trust as Naidu failed to fulfil the poll promises in his term in 2014 and thus failed as a political party.

He recalled that Chandrababu had taken the outstanding loans and pending bills to over Rs 4 lakh crore in his five-year rule ruining the State finances without having any responsibility towards people.

In regard to CRDA auctioning lands to raise funds for taking up development works in Amaravati, he said that the opposition leaders are unnecessarily creating havoc when even the previous government had gone auctioning lands to pool funds.

Asserting that the current government has more commitment to developing the Amaravati region, he recalled the increase of the annuity amount and period to 15 years, along with developmental works like widening Karakatta Road.

Hitting back at the opposition over malicious propaganda on alcohol, Sajjala said that it was Chandrababu Naidu that gave permission to the distilleries and now intentionally slinging mud on YSRCP. He said that the current government didn't permit any new distilleries.

On this occasion, he said that the Chief Minister has fulfilled more than 90 percent of the promises in the manifesto, while Chandrababu failed to keep even a single promise. He opined that a section of media has been preparing TDP’s agenda and thus published articles like the government taking a u-turn on distributing laptops, and withdrawing GPF money.

He clarified that providing laptops was only an option instead of Amma Vodi, however, it is providing tabs along with Amma Vodi. He questioned can any government take Rs 800 crore without any records and stated that the GPF issue occurred due technical glitch.

