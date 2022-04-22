Chandrababu Naidu Encouraged TDP Activists' Attack On Me: Vasireddy Padma

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma on Friday met the rape victim who was being treated in the hospital here and assured all support for the victim. However, the Chairperson was attacked by the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activists during her visit to the hospital.

Speaking to the media after the incident Vasireddy Padma expressed angst at the TDP leaders' behavior.”The TDP is indulging in cheap politics in the name of consoling women. Do they (TDP) not have the shame to indulge in such atrocities. Chandrababu Naidu has stooped to the level of threatening the Women’s Commission Chairperson," she fired. She alleged that the TDP Chief had threatened her when she was trying to speak to the victim and also encouraged the attack on her.

Relating her ordeal, Vasireddy Padma said that even as she tried to enter the hospital she was obstructed by the TDP activists. They created a ruckus stating that Chandrababu Naidu was coming and that she should leave the place. Despite the hurdles, she managed to get inside the hospital and warned them of stern action. " Even after entering inside there were more than 50 TDP women activists inside the room who created a furor and verbally abused me. Notwithstanding I still maintained restraint, but TDP leader Bonda Uma tried to stop me from talking to the rape victim and spoke in an abusive tone. Even in the presence of Chandrababu Naidu the TDP women leaders pointed fingers at me and misbehaved and he was provoking everyone with his behavior, "she said. Vasireddy Padma said that she would lodge a complaint with the police against Bonda Uma's behaviour.

