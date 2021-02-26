Chandrababu Misused Public Money To Build Temporary Structures During His Regime: Botsa

Amaravati: The State Government has clarity on development of Amravati region as Legislative Capital and has taken initiatives in that direction.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana said a bank guarantee of Rs 3,000 crore has been approved from the government side which includes developing Seed Access and Karakatta roads.

TDP is intentionally creating confusion among the people on Amaravati development even though Chandrababu failed to provide wide access route to Amaravati region during his term. He questioned Chandrababu, why the seed access roads could not be laid in the five-year TDP term, and did anyone obstruct him from laying roads? The Minister stated that Chandrababu Naidu had spent hundreds of crores on temporary structures during his tenure misusing public money but was unable to acquire land for a small connecting bridge.

He said that the State government has mooted to construct Karakatta road at a cost of Rs 150 crore. In addition, the current Seed Access road will also be completed fully connecting to Kaza village on the National Highway. Minister Botsa assured to take up all the basic infrastructure like roads, drainage, electricity in the capital area of ​​Amravati as promised by the previous government.

He questioned what Chandrababu Naidu had done to Kuppam constituency and why he didn’t come up with the idea of urbanizing Kuppam at least making it a municipality, or a small city. While Chandrababu failed miserably in Kuppam, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had elevated Pulivendula to a model city by taking up developmental activities. People are furious with Chandrababu and felt betrayed and expressed their anger in the Panchayat elections.

People have good faith in YSRCP Government, where Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy does not encourage unnecessary graphics to deceive people and public welfare is the top priority for the government, he said, adding that Chandrababu is only concerned about the 29 villages in Amravati region rather than overall development of the State. According to government policy, Visakhapatnam will be the administrative capital, Amravati the legislative capital and Kurnool the judicial capital, he said.