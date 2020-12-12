Chandrababu Living In Imaginary World: Perni Nani

Minister for Transport, Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said that opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu is confined to Zoom conferences and is living in illusions.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the Minister flayed Chandrababu Naidu over his call to party leaders on winning the Tirupati by-election by seizing five percent of votes from YSRCP and creating a historical victory which far from illusion even. Chandrababu has been living in an imaginary world and spreading the same illusion to party people, said the minister adding that the history of TDP losing will repeat in the coming elections as well as they are fed up with Zoom Naidu.

While the TDP leader failed to fulfill even 10 percent of the promises made, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled over 90 percent of his election promises and went beyond.

Over Rs 63143 Crore was directly credited into the beneficiaries account under various welfare schemes like YSR Cheyutha, Ammavodi, Aasara, Zero-Interest loans, Vahanamitra, Nethanna Nestam. The chief minister also promised to compensate the crop loss of Nivar cyclone by the end of December, unlike Naidu who betrayed farmers without compensating on time. Besides these, the state government is going to provide 30 lakh house sites at a cost of Rs 9072 Crore benefiting 29,32,588 people on December 25. Although the previous government promised to give 3 cents of land for the poor, it failed to implement it. The state government even provided relief for Agrigold victims by releasing Rs 250 Crore, while the previous government abandoned them and only concentrated on grabbing the assets of Agrigold.

The Zoom Naidu should better focus on the number of votes that are going to drop from TDP instead of seizing them from YSRCP.