Chandrababu's Jealousy Over CM YS Jagan's Rising Popularity Evident

YSRC Parliamentary Party leader and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy speaks on different issues and expresses his opinion through Twitter.

A couple of hours ago, Vijayasai Reddy tweeted that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to Delhi to discuss the problems of the state with the centre. He lashed out at Chandrababu Naidu and said that the yellow media is trying to tarnish YS Jagan's image. Here is the tweet made by Vijayasai Reddy.

రాష్ట్ర సమస్యల పరిష్కారం కోసం సిఎం జగన్ గారు ఢిల్లీ వెళ్తే...బాబు, ఆయన బానిసలు, ఎల్లో మీడియా గుండెలు బాదుకుని నెత్తుటి వాంతులు చేసుకుంటున్నారు. యువ సిఎం ఇమేజి పెరుగుతోందనే అసూయ, దుగ్ద స్పష్టంగా కనిపిస్తోంది. బాబూ, నువ్వో తిరస్కృతుడివి. రాజకీయంగా సమాధి అయిపోయావు. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) June 13, 2021

In another tweet, Vijayasai Reddy said that Chandrababu Naidu willn't step out of his residence from Hyderabad but says that he will construct hospitals and oxygen plants. Just look at the tweet made by Vijayasai Reddy.

విపత్కర పరిస్థితుల్లోనూ చంద్రబాబు హైదరాబాద్ ఇంటి నుంచి కదలడు. జూమ్ లో కోతలు - పచ్చ మీడియాలో బాకాతో సరిపెడుతున్నాడు. లేస్తే మనిషిని కాదంటాడు. కానీ లేవలేడు. బయటకు రాలేడు. ఆక్సిజన్ ప్లాంట్లు పెట్టేస్తా, ఆస్పత్రులు కట్టించేస్తానంటాడు. మాటలు కోటలు దాటినా కళ్లు మాత్రం ఇల్లు దాటవు. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) June 13, 2021

Vijayasai Reddy made satirical comments on Lokesh. Here is the tweet, just give a look at it.

ఎల్లో మీడియా ఇచ్చిన ఎలివేషన్లతో నిజంగానే తనో పెద్ద నాయకుడినని భ్రమల్లో బతికేస్తున్నాడు లోకేసం. ఎమ్మెల్సీ గడువు దగ్గర పడుతోంది. మళ్లీ ఎన్నికయ్యేంత సీన్ లేదు. మిడిమిడి జ్ఞానంతో అవాకులు చెవాకులు పేలుతూ ప్రజలకు హాస్యం పంచడం తప్ప ఎవరికీ పైసా ప్రయోజనం లేదు. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) June 13, 2021

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday left for New Delhi on a two-day tour. He met Union home minister Amit Shah and discussed various issues related to the state. He also met Union water resources minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and presented a progress report on the Polavaram irrigation project and requested for reimbursement of funds spent on the project.