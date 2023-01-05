HYDERABAD: Maverick filmmaker and director Ram Gopal Varma on Wednesday responded, on Thursday over the death of 11 innocent people in the two stampede incidents at Nellore and Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh in the past week. Terming it as -" My comment on the MURDERS committed by Chandrababu Naidu at Kandhukoor and Guntur," the director who is known to speak his mind over several issues of the state, apart from films questioned Chandrababu that even after being a chief minister for three times was he not aware of the consequences of conducting an event on crammed roads.

RGV pointed out that based on ground information that he received from Guntur this meeting arranged was only for the purpose of a photo-op and that the event was held in a small ground so that it would appear to look as if many people had come. It is clear that NCBN had one fear that his popularity was on the wane, Ram Gopal Varma said.

People have sacrificed their lives for your personal ego. They sacrificed their lives for your publicity. People’s lives are equivalent to grass for Chandrababu, RGV said in an emotional tone. Ram Gopal Varma accused Chandrababu Naidu that his popularity was more important than people’s lives in the six-minute long video that he shared on his YouTube channel.

Also watch the full video here on RGV's comments on Chandrababu Naidu and the Guntur stampede incident.

My comment on the MURDERS commited by @ncbn at kandhukoor and Guntur https://t.co/QMM48v37Sz — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 4, 2023

Also Read: AP Minister Roja Tears into TDP for Blaming Police for Stampede Incidents