Chandrababu Inciting Religious Hatred For Gains In Tirupati Bypolls: Botsa

Vizianagaram: Ministers Vellampalli Srinivas and Botsa Satyanarayana said that they were deeply saddened by the Ramatheertham temple incident and assured to take serious action against those responsible for the inhuman and heinous act. The ministers held a meeting with the temple authorities and priests and enquired about the incident.

Speaking after their visit to the temple here on Sunday, Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivas said that Ramatheertham incident was an inhuman act, where opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu has been politicizing it and rubbing it on the government. During TDP rule, nearly 40 prestigious temples were demolished but today, Naidu has taken the ‘Jai Sriram’ slogan and is trying to provoke the sentiments of the public.

Minister Vellampalli Srinivas stated that Chandrababu has no moral right to speak either on god or Hindu traditions, as he offered prayers wearing shoes. If Chandrababu had a role in this incident, lord Rama himself would punish him. Chandrababu Naidu wanted to use the issue of temples for Tirupati by-election and local body elections, the minister said adding that doing politics with temples was not the right approach.

Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana said that Chandrababu Naidu was conspiring to create unrest in the State and to incite religious hatred, he had set up some groups to vandalize Hindu temples. He warned that destroying idols of God is an unforgivable crime and those behind the incident should be punished. The TDP leaders are intentionally alleging the government's role in the Ramatheertham incident and are trying to create communal disputes in the State. He said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led government would treat all religions equally and shall be responsible for the preservation of Hinduism.

He slammed Chandrababu Naidu for politicising the issue and trying to create uncertainty among the people. Recalling incidents like performing tantric rituals in Hindu temples during the TDP regime, the minister said the TDP leaders have exploited and ruined the sanctity of temples. He said that Chandrababu came to visit Ramatheertham, but instead of confining to the Temple issue, Naidu was cursing with anger and spoke for Amravati, which he robbed. Both Chandrababu and Lokesh are speaking at their own will, without releasing the what they are speaking about.