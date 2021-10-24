VIJAYAWADA: Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi took to Twitter to lash out at TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday. Over the few days, there has been a war of words between the MLA and, TDP leaders over certain issues including Paritala Sunitha's comments on Vallabhaneni.

In response to a TDP leader's comments about him, the Gannavaram MLA released a few satirical tweets against the TDP.

"Chandrababu, I may have betrayed trust, but that is only for you. Whereas you have are a traitor for all these people … Indira Gandhi, NTR, Harikrishna, Daggubati, PM Modi and Amit Shah, ”Vallabhaneni Vamsi tweeted. "You are the perfect patent holder for deceit, backstabbing, and betrayal of trust. That is you Chandrababu, “ he tweeted further.

Not stopping there, Vamsi said, “Chandrababu you are accusing me of prostrating before KCR, it may be true. But what about you? Have you not done the same. This will continue till the Vote For Note Case is resolved,” Vamsi criticized. Click HERE for The Video

Earlier he said that it was not correct on Paritala Sunitha’s part to say that I had won the election only because I fought on the TDP ticket, he said. Vamsi in an earlier interview said that Chandrababu was capable of instigating fights between mother and son and that he was ready to face any challenge and was willing to resign from Gannavaram. This was in reaction to comments that he and Kodali Nani had become MLAs only because they were given the opportunity by Chandrababu Naidu. Vamsi reminded that Kodali Nani had won as an MLA from YSRCP even when Sunitha was a minister. Let Lokesh contest from the by-elections from Gannavaram and let Sunitha lead the campaign. Let’s see if Lokesh gets elected,” he challenged.

