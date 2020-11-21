Chandrababu Has Selective Amnesia, Misused Pushkaralu Funds: Vijayasai Reddy

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP V Vijayasai Reddy slammed Andhra Pradesh Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu, saying that he has misused Rs 3,400 crore of money in the name of the Godavari and Krishna Pushkaralu and he used to sketch a plan to loot crores of money during the time of Pushkaralu. He also said that 30 people have been killed in a stampede during Godavari pushkaralu in 2015. He asserted that the Andhra Pradesh government is spending just Rs. 200 crores for Tungabhadra Pushkaralu. Here is the tweet.

హిందూ సంప్రదాయాల్లో పుణ్య స్నానాలాకు విశిష్ఠ స్థానం ఉంది. బాబు హయాంలో పుష్కరాలొచ్చాయంటే భారీ దోపిడీకి స్కెచ్ పడేది. గోదావరి, కృష్ణా పుష్కరాల్లో 3400 కోట్లు మేశాడు. 30 మంది ప్రాణాలు తీశాడు. తుంగభద్ర పుష్కరాలను జగన్ గారు కేవలం 200 కోట్లతో ఘనంగా నిర్వహిస్తున్నారు. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) November 21, 2020

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the Tungabhadra Pushkaralu at Sanakal Bagh Pushkar Ghat in Kurnool district on Friday. The event started at 1.23 p.m., an auspicious time fixed by the spiritual leaders marking the entry of planet Jupiter into Capricorn. Tungabhadra Pushkaralu started on Friday with many precautions in place in the wake of the dangerous coronavirus pandemic. The 12-day event will go on till December 15th.

Vijaysai Reddy also tweeted that Nara Chandrababu Naidu suffers from selective memory loss. He tweeted as, "know that 40yr industry @ncbn suffers from SELECTIVE MEMORY LOSS. It’s not surprising that he has forgotten that former minister from his own party stated on the floor of the parliament that distance between two airports shall not be less than 150Kms." Here is the tweet.