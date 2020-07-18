AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Saturday came down heavily on the TDP leaders for spreading falsehood over the arrests of some of their colleagues in the state. Speaking to media persons, he said that the TDP leaders had met the President of India to cover up their crimes and divert the attention from the arrest of their leaders in several cases.

"The TDP has destabilized all the statutory systems in the state during its previous regime. The party did grave injustice to the poor by obstructing the bill for the introduction of English as the medium of instruction in government schools in the state. What would be the TDP's answer if the President of India questioned them on English medium issue? Incontrovertible evidence of financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 2,000 crores has come to light following searches at Chandrababu Naidu personal secretary's residence sometime back. Chandrababu has no respect for the Constitution and never believes in democracy," he lamented.

Suresh added that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing welfare schemes even amid crises like the current COVID-19 pandemic. Insinuating that the TDP does not like to see the children of the poor prospering, he accused the opposition party of stonewalling the appointment of a Dalit to the position of state election commissioner.

The education minister added, “our government is committed to decentralizing governance and also for balanced development of all regions in the state.”

"TDP leaders do not care for CBI and CID. They visited Delhi to find an escape route from cases they are involved in. We are implementing welfare programmes for all the sections of people in the state. We are also introducing new schemes for women under YSR Cheyutha. We have allocated more funds for the development of SCs and STs than given in the past,” said the minister.