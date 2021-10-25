Chandrababu Has Brought Abusive Politics into Political Lexicon: YSRCP MP Margani Bharat

RAJAHMUNDRY: Describing opposition leaders’ Delhi visit to Delhi as a move to tarnish the State image, YSRCP MP Margani Bharat said that Chandrababu Naidu tour is only to safeguard his self-interests and to spread lies on the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the Rajahmundry MP said that the TDP delegation went to Delhi to defame the State with false propaganda and asserted that Chandrababu should be exiled to some remote island for telling lies to the President. He questioned why Chandrababu didn’t refute Pattabhi’s remarks during his 36-hour deeksha and asked whether Chandrababu had gone to Delhi to justify his actions. He said that Naidu visited Delhi while backstabbing his father-in-law and even during the cash for vote case, where he mortgaged the Special Status to avoid arrest.

Condemning the TDP leaders’ criticism and remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said that Chandrababu Naidu has brought abusive politics into the political lexicon and should be ashamed for making their party members use filthy language against the Chief Minister. He said that TDP leaders should have greeted the leaders in Delhi with the same cuss word for which they are giving a new meaning to see a proper reaction.

MP Bharat said that the TDP Chief would tarnish the State’s image by coining terms like State-sponsored terrorism. It is Chandrababu and his men who are resorting to terrorism in State and in return demanding Presidential Rule as per Article 356 since their party couldn’t win elections. He said that people are happy with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule, where weaker sections are being prioritised and welfare schemes are given to all those eligible.

Further, he said that Chandrababu had been portraying Andhra Pradesh as a drug capital of the country, although NIA had given a clean chit regarding the heroin that was found in Gujarat. He said that Ganja cultivation and transportation were avid during the previous government, where then TDP ministers have also agreed with it. The current government is strictly restricting the Ganja and thus filing cases against the accused. He said that Naidu doesn’t have guts to speak about cities like Hyderabad and Mumbai, since those governments will not spare him.

