Chandrababu Gets CID Notice In Amaravati Land Irregularities

HYDERABAD: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh has registered an FIR against former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the Amaravati land irregularities on Tuesday, and served notices on him at his residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

As per reports, the CID served notices to Chandrababu Naidu and former minister in his cabinet, P Narayana under the provisions of Section 41 of the CrPC asking them to appear for questioning in connection with the case.

The case has been registered under Section 120 B (conspiracy) and Sections 166, 167 and 217 of the IPC, read with Prohibition of Assigned Lands Alienation Act of 1977 and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, based on a complaint filed by YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy from Mangalagiri.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Andhra Pradesh last year had registered a case with regard to the large-scale land irregularities in the name of Amaravati capital region. Following this, the ACB was expected to carry out a comprehensive and in-depth investigation based on preliminary reports on the allegations of insider trading. This apart a Special Investigation Team was also formed to investigate into the alleged irregularities committed during the TDP regime in the name of the Capital region development.

