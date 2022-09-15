AP Monsoon Assembly Sessions Day 1: Former Minister and Gudivada YSRCP MLA Kodali Nani said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy brought in the Decentralisation of Administration so that the three regions of the State can be developed.

Speaking during the Short Discussion on the 3-Capitals issue in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Thursday Kodali Nani alleged that thandrababu Naidu and his Benamis had threatened the Dalits and grabbed assigned lands from them. When we wanted to allot land for the poor, they went to the High Court and stalled the procedure. But the same TDP gave lands to Raghavendra Rao and Ashwini Dutt and people known to them at throwaway prices in the places of their choice, he alleged.

" Should only the rich live in Amaravati, and not the poor? Is it not Chandrababu who made Amaravati as “Bhramaravathi, Kamravathi”? Before Amaravati was decided as the State Capital an acre of land costed Rs 50 lakhs, but with their graphics and gimmicks, the price skyrocketed to Rs 5 Crores. All the TDP leaders have lands in Amaravati, and Chandrababu Naidu has made it a Real Estate company. Those who bought lands in Amaravati only want the place to be developed as a Capital, " he scorned.

Speaking further, Kodali Nani came down heavily on former TDP leader and is now currently with Congress Party, Renuka Chowdary. A person who could not win even as a corporator in Khammam is now talking about Amaravati, he mocked. Is the TDP Padayatra for the Capital or for Chandrababu, the TDP leaders have no interest in State development," Kodali Nani stated.

