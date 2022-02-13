AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Jogi Ramesh came down heavily on Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP leaders for making hue and cry over the arrest of TDP MLC P Ashok Babu and said they are indulging in cheap politics only to divert people's attention from Special Category Status (SCS).

Speaking to media at party central office here on Saturday, the MLA said TDP MLC Ashok Babu had used a fake degree certificate in the Commercial Taxes Department, was arrested, and later granted bail. Chandrababu Naidu has been politising his arrest and supporting him to cover up their mistake and questioned how could people, government employees, intellectuals, and journalists support him.

He said Naidu made SCS a closed chapter while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been striving hard for it, and added that it was due to the Chief Minister, the Central Government has agreed to discuss on the state bifurcation issues including SCS. He said Naidu has been trying to divert the attention of the public from SCS through his cheap politics.

The MLA said Naidu is unable to bear the welfare governance of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and criticising the government with vested interests. He slammed TDP leaders for using abusive language and said the government or the Chief Minister doesn't have anything to do with the arrest of Ashok Babu.

