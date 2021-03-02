Chandrababu Disturbing Law And Order In AP To Show TDP Existence: Pedireddy

Tirupati: Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has appealed to TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu to withdraw from Renigunta Airport and criticized him for trying to disturb law and order in the State only for sake of showing the existence of TDP through his friendly media.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the minister said the TDP leader should have been aware that Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and Covid protocol are in place and creating a scene at the airport with malafide theatrics are only to divert the attention of people from TDP debacle in Panchayat polls.

He clarified that no one had arrested Chandrababu and the question of humiliation is irrelevant when compared to the restrictions imposed by the previous Government on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during Special Status rally.

The police clearly explained about the election code which does not permit protests.

There is no need for YSRCP to threaten TDP candidates, as alleged by Naidu as our Party candidates will win majority seats on the strength of welfare programmes being implemented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. It was Chandrababu Naidu who was misleading the public for the sake of defaming the YSRCP rule. In fact, it was the TDP that was unable to find candidates to contest elections, he added.

The Minister recalled how Chandrababu Naidu had treated YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while he was in opposition and came to participate in a candlelight rally in support of Special Category Status, detaining him on the runway of Visakhapatnam airport. He stated that Chandrababu had toured his own constituency Kuppam after his defeat in the panchayat elections. He said that the results of the panchayat elections will be repeated in the municipal elections as well.