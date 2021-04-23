Chandrababu Destroyed Cooperative Dairies in AP To Protect Heritage: Kilari

Amaravati: YSRCP MLA Kilari Venkata Rosaiah flayed Opposition Chief Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders for creating chaos over the arrest of Dhulipalli Narendra Kumar, who cheated Sangam Cooperatives farmers.

Addressing media at party central office here on Friday, the MLA said Dhulipalli Narendra has been arrested by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials for indulging in corruption in Sangam Dairy and for diverting funds of Cooperative dairy to his trust for personal use and slammed Naidu and Nara Lokesh for supporting Dhulipalli Narendra.

He said Chandrababu Naidu has destroyed cooperative dairies, just to safeguard the interests of Heritage. He said Naidu used his office to shut down Chittoor Dairy and handed over other dairies in Ongole, Krishna, Guntur, and Vizag to TDP leaders for their personal interests and questioned Naidu on his share in these dairies.

He said Sangam Dairy was set up in 77 acres and they created fake certificates on these lands and took a loan of Rs 116 crore, keeping this land as security, and questioned Naidu on his share in this scam. He said Dhulipalli Narendra has transferred 10 acres of Sangam Cooperative society's land to his trust and questioned how can he transfer without taking permission from the government.

Refuting allegations of TDP that the government is trying to make AMUL take over Sangam Dairy, the MLA said Amul is a worldwide recognized Cooperative society and they came to Andhra Pradesh with an agreement that the profits would be shared among the farmers of the state.