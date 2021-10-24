Chandrababu Delhi Tour To Escape Cases: CWC Member Chinta Mohan

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and former union minister Chinta Mohan Chinta Mohan, said he was aware of the number of cases against N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh and that Chandrababu was traveling to Delhi only to escape those cases and return to power.

Addressing media persons at Eluru in West Godavari district on Saturday, Chinta Mohan said that the TDP national president lowered his dignity and stature by backing the abusive comments made by party spokesman K. Pattabhi on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Chandrababu should explain to the people of the State as to why he was conducting these Deeskhas, he questioned.

Though the Kapus and Balijas constituted 12% of the population, there was never a Chief Minister from those communities, he observed. Chinta Mohan asserted that he would try to make a leader of the Kapu community, the chief minister of the State.

Terming Chandrababu Naidu’s Deeksha as drama, Andhra Pradesh Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy asked TDP leaders whether they would greet the Central leaders with the same cuss words during his Delhi tour. Addressing media at party central office here on Friday, he slammed Naidu for backing the swear words used by Pattabhi. He said that TDP does not deserve to be a political party.

