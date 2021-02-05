Chandrababu Creating Chaos In AP For Political Mileage: Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad

Amaravati: MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad said that TDP leaders are behind the temple attacks in the State to gain political mileage and has slammed BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao for raising the issue in Rajya Sabha.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said that Andhra Pradesh has no history of communal riots or religious disputes even in the distant past, but TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu has been trying to create such chaos for gaining political mileage. It was clearly proved that TDP was behind the desecration of idols, as the CCTV footage has shown TDP leaders carrying the Nandi statue in Atchannaidu’s constituency.

He criticised TDP leaders on meeting Home Minister Amit Shah and said that all the evidence regarding the attacks will be submitted to the Union Minister. TDP had spoken against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah during the 2019 general elections, but now it is trying to move closer to them for political gains. Replying to GVL Narasimha Rao's charge, he said, ‘It was BJP’s P Manikyala Rao who was the endowments minister in State when the demolition of temples took place in Vijayawada ,’ he pointed out and questioned why the BJP leaders remained silent even when the previous government dumped idols of Gods in municipal vehicles. During TDP regime, almost 163 temples were vandalised in 2015, 207 in 2016, 139 in 2017, and 123 temples in 2018.

Brushing aside the allegations levelled by opposition leaders on rapid religious conversions taking place in State, he said that only political conversions are taking place, where people from TDP are joining other parties. He said that Chandrababu Naidu should focus on restoring his own party rather than accusing the State government.

He further clarified that the State government is borrowing only as per the FRBM limits. Unlike the previous government which misused the funds, the borrowed money is being used for welfare activities in a most transparent way, he said.