Chandrababu Conspiring To Create Rift Between BCs And Minorities

MLA Jogi Ramesh came down heavily on TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu for misinterpreting his comments on Dr B.R Ambedkar and said it was Naidu who made derogatory comments against BCs, SCs, and STs in the past.

Speaking to the media at party central office here on Saturday, the MLA said he has complete faith and respect towards the Constitution and B R Ambedkar and added that TDP has been making false allegations only for its political interests.

The MLA recalled the statements of Opposition leader Chandrababu against Dalits and BCs and questioned what action needs to be taken against him. He said BCs, SCs, STs, and Minorities have been living in brotherhood and TDP has been conspiring to create conflicts among them.

The MLA clarified that all the weaker sections do worship BR Ambedkar in every step of their life, but the opposition leaders have been distorting the things to incite people and said that he had never spoken ill of such a legendary person.

He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is a step ahead in bringing social revolution and proved himself by giving opportunities to the weaker sections to contest from General reserved places in recent local body elections. In addition to these, the Chief Minister has given a major share of about 58 percent seats to SC, ST, BC, and Minorities in nominated posts and even established 56 BC Corporations like never before. He said that during the TDP regime, Chandrababu had tried to divide and rule those weaker sections by creating internal disputes, unlike Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is actually taking steps to strengthen all those weaker sections.