GUNTUR: After the incident in Kantheru village of Tadikonda Mandal in Guntur district where the son of a local TDP activist had allegedly misbehaved with a girl, the whole episode was blown out of proportion in the Yellow Media and led to the mother of the girl allegedly attempting suicide on Tuesday.

As per reports in Sakshi, the woman named Nallapu Sunitha attempted suicide on Tuesday morning after seeing the negative news about her family being published by the media favorable to the Opposition TDP which was bringing disrepute to her family. The woman was admitted to the ICU at the NRI Hospital in Mangalagiri. Speaking to the media, Sunitha said that the TDP leaders were dragging her daughter's name into a controversy when a local TDP leader Venkayamma’s son Vamsi had misbehaved with her. The TDP was politicizing the issue and bringing disgrace to her family members, she stated. “ I was vexed with their fake propaganda which is why I attempted suicide,” she bemoaned.

Tadikonda YSRCP MLA Dr Vundavalli Sridevi visited the victim at the hospital and enquired about her health. She assured the family members of all help and that justice would be given. Speaking to the media after meeting Sunitha, the YSRCP MLA said that Chandrababu Naidu and his Yellow Media who were trying to make this incident into a controversy at the State level which shows how low they can stoop in politics, she fired. She also questioned why the TDP leaders had to come in such large numbers when the police had taken into custody the youth who had misbehaved with a girl.Such incident would not be tolerated, she affirmed.

Watch: MLA Vundavalli Sridevi Fires on Chandrababu Naidu and Yellow Media

Sunitha’s sister Pakkara Kumari alleged that a local TDP leader named Vasireddy Jayaramayya was the one who created the rift between the family members leading to her sister taking this extreme step. She also said that they were paying money to Venkayamma to stage these fake dramas.

