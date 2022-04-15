Chandrababu Biggest Enemy of Dalits, Says Merugu Nagarjuna

Amaravati: Asserting that the ‘Ambedkar Smruti Vanam’, which will have a 125-ft tall statue of B.R. Ambedkar, will be readied at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada by April 14, 2023, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna said TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu is the biggest enemy of Dalits.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Thursday, the Minister said Naidu doesn’t have any right to speak about Ambedkar and questioned why he didn’t set up Ambedkar statue in the previous government. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been setting up Ambedkar statue at heart of Vijayawada city and added that the project would be completed by next Ambedkar birth anniversary.

The Minister reminded the atrocities and attacks on dalits in the previous government and questioned if Naidu had introduced at least one welfare scheme for the welfare and development of Dalits. He stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is working with the true spirit of Ambedkar for the welfare of the weaker sections. The Minister challenged TDP leaders for debate over welfare and development activities in the state.

