Chandrababu Betrayed Farmers in His Regime: Parthasarathy

Amaravat: Terming TDP regime as dictatorial and anti-farmer rule, MLA Kolusu Parthasarathy said Chandrababu Naidu and opposition TDP members don't have any moral right to speak on the issues of farmers, as they have abandoned and cheated the farmers during their five year term

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, MLA Parthasarathy said that Chandrababu has been speaking without any faith over God or traditions and thus making foolish statements. After almost 18 months of getting rejected by the public, Chandrababu is saying that he is still unaware of defeat and blaming the public alleging their choice as a poor judgement. He said that Chandrababu Naidu always says that he was a changed person and takes the side of dalits, BCs and Minorities during opposition but after coming to power , Naidu abandons dalits and weaker sections.

The MLA criticized Chandrababu Naidu for making false accusations stating that the government had abandoned farmers and said that the opposition leaders have no moral right to speak on the farmer issues. He said that Chandrababu Naidu was under a presumption that the agriculture sector is non-profitable and doesn’t help in the growth of the State economy, and thus neglected it to the fullest. He stated that Chandrababu has a history of ditching the farmers, despite making an election promise to spend Rs 86,000 Crore on waiving off crop loans, all he had accomplished is to clear only Rs 12,000 Crore of loans and never bothered to provide minimum remunerative price for the farmers produce, but indeed purchased the crops at low price for Heritage company and sold them at higher prices.

He stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been providing Rythu Bharosa of Rs 13500 every year, established Rythu Bharosa Centres in every village, and even provided input subsidy of the crop loss within the same season. The State government also purchased every single grain, despite the percentage of moisture or broken grains, to support the farmer community. MLA Parthasarathy assured that the State government always stands by the farmers to safeguard their interests.