Chandrababu Behind Temple Attacks In Andhra Pradesh: Sajjala

Andhra Pradesh government advisor and senior YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu was behind the numerous attacks on religious institutions in the state. He further added that the TDP Chief was trying to divert the people's attention from the welfare programs that have been taken up by AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He also asserted that Chandrababu was resorting to dirty politics.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that CM YS Jagan had already issued orders to the police to take stern action against those who are responsible for the attacks on the religious institutions and idols.

On Friday, Sajjala told the media that people were not so foolish to fall into the prey of Chandrababu Naidu and said that he was sketching plans to create an illusion that CM was behind the attacks on religious institutions. He asked "It is no big puzzle to guess as to who is trying to gain political mileage from such heinous incidents. Why would CM damage his reputation by encouraging the people trying to create communal tensions in the state."

He claimed that the chief minister had already instructed the DGP not to spare anyone involved in the attacks on idols, thefts in temples. He further added that very soon they are going to expose Naidu's plot.

Sajjala said that in the last 18 months, Jagan had shown how the government could work for the well-being of its citizens. He added that, "In contrast to the campaign launched by Naidu henchmen, over the previous year, GST collections increased by almost 26 percent, which shows how the state is on the growth corridor."

He stated that, “We are proud of our Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who stood his ground and continued the welfare programmes despite the COVID-19 crisis across the globe. If Chandrababu Naidu would have been in power, he would have ran away from the state." He said that almost Rs.80000 crore was directly transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries.