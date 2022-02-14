Chandrababu Behind Conspiracy To Remove AP SCS from Agenda: Peddireddy

VIJAYAWADA: Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy alleged that the removal of the special category status to Andhra Pradesh from the Agenda was indeed a conspiracy. Speaking to Sakshi on Monday, he fired the Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his role behind the conspiracy.

It may be recollected that the first meeting of the Dispute Resolution Sub-Committee constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to discuss the pending issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was slated for February 17. But there was a sudden revision of the 9-point agenda meant for discussion overnight on Saturday. One of the pointers included Special Category Status to AP and filling of resource gap. However, the MHA revised the agenda by excluding the SCS and three other items.

" You have placed nine items on the agenda and removed them under pressure from Chandrababu, he alleged. It was the TDP leaders who denied the special status and sold themselves," he alleged further. “ The TDP had deliberately taken the special package in lieu of it. Their leaders have no right to talk about AP's special status. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had contested the elections alone with the sole aim of developing the State. The BJP and Jana Sena party were just there as a namesake in AP. Both these parties are hand-in-glove with Chandrababu, he alleged further. "The YSR Congress Party is committed to the cause of the development of the State and the people are watching the developments in the State over the last three days," Peddireddy stated.

