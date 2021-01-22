Chandrababu Behaving Like Irresponsible Opposition Leader: Sajjala

Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy clarified that the police did not arrest TDP leader Kala Venkata Rao but had given notices under him 41A CRPC for interrogation and criticised opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu for making false allegations against DGP which are derogatory and are fit for a suit for damages.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said that Chandrababu’s attitude was more coercive and has been acting as an irresponsible opposition leader. He said that Kala Venkatarao was not arrested and the police had only given notices as per 41A CRPC which directs to appear for interrogation. Sajja Ramakrishna Reddy questioned whether the most experienced Naidu doesn’t know about the law and the 41A CRPC notices. He recalled how the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was treated while in opposition during his Visakhapatnam visit.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy objected to Chandrababu's repeated remarks on insulting idols of the god speaking recklessly about lord Rama. He said that anyone would find it difficult to utter the word 'beheading' of the idol of Lord Rama, and asked whether there was any meaning behind Chandrababu repeatedly uttering the same thing and stated that it was a reflection of Naidu’s mental state. In regard to Nandeeshwar statue at Santhabommali, he said that TDP leaders were behind the conspiracy of temple attacks and questioned why would any political party leaders take the idol and leave it on the road. He said that after being exposed with CCTV footage, Chandrababu and his team were trying to bluff people saying that they were trying to replace it with a new statue, although there was no new statue in the temple.

By witnessing the glorious governance and welfare initiativeChief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy elevating public welfare to the next level Chandrababu Naidu with sheer jealousy has been encouraging desecration of idols, he said, adding that Naidu’s sole aim was to target the Chief Minister and defame him. He said that all the TDP leaders, including Chandrababu, were in a frenzy as the mistakes made by them were coming out one by one and thus were speaking at their will.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy hadn't made it clear that an inquiry was underway in the case of Praveen Chakravarty, who was already arrested on January 13. He criticised Chandrababu Naidu for speaking without knowing any details and further trying to get publicity from the media.

Replying to a question on the local body polls, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the State government will approach the Supreme Court, as conducting elections in this scenario might risk the lives of both employees and people. The government shouldn’t be blamed if the pandemic situation gets worse.