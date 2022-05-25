Chandrababu and Pawan Behind Konaseema Arson: Dadisetti Raja

VIJAYAWADA: Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan are behind the arson at Amalapuram in Konaseema district, alleged to Andhra Pradesh State Roads and Buildings Minister Dadisetti Raja. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the Minister said that Chandrababu is the only villain in the state and is resorting to such destructive acts with an utter lack of fear of either the people or the systems, he stated.

“It is clear that the agitators chanted slogans like Jai Jana Sena … Jai Pawan Kalyan …, which the entire State saw on Television channels,” he said.

Arson broke out in Amalapuram town on Tuesday and police had to resort to lathi-charge at people who staged a protest against the proposed renaming of the newly-created Konaseema district as BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. The protest turned violent where people were seen pelting stones and leaving several police personnel injured.

Not just the police the protestors attacked the houses of State minister Pinepe Viswarup and Mummidivaram YSRCP MLA P Satish and setting them on fire. Luckily no one was hurt and the family members were shifted to safety. Dadisetti Raja has said that an in-depth inquiry will be held into the incident. Speaking further the Minister said that it was Chandrababu's habit to conspire and that the rioting by Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan in such a peaceful place like Konaseema was a pre planned attack, he alleged.

" Wasn’t it Chandrababu who demanded that the district be named after Dr. BR Ambedkar, he asked? Did not the Jana Sena Party stage protests for the district to be named after Ambedkar, the Minister asked. It is not right for Pawan Kalyna to make contradictory statements, he fired. Chandrababu was responsible for the Tuni Train incident last time and he is also responsible for this incident at Konaseema, Dadisetty said. Chandrababu has no respect for democracy, Minister Dadisetti said and this entire episode was done in connivance with Pawan Kalyan, he alleged. When Chandrababu visited East Godavari district recently he was just waving to empty roads and unable to bear the humiliation he is resorting to such violent acts in the name of caste and religion.

As part of the door–to–door programme of the AP government, we are going to every household and speaking to people. Everyone in the State is happy and they are treating Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with a lot of affection as if he is their own son or brother as he is doing so much for their families. Spurned by jealousy Chandrababu is conspiring and resorting to such politics. Konaseema district was renamed after BR Ambedkar as per the people’s and civil societies' demand, Dadisetti said.

AP Minister Dadisetti Raja Press Meet

