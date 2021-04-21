Chandrababu's Aide Srinivasa Bollineni Gandhi In CBI Net For DA

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Srinivasa Bollineni Gandhi on Tuesday in a disproportionate assets case.

According to a CBI official, a case was earlier filed against Gandhi, as well as others such as Chiluka Sudha Rani and Satya Sridhar Reddy, for allegedly seeking Rs. 5 million for input credit with regard to GST.

With Naidu's assistance, he was appointed as the superintendent of the GST Anti-Evasion Division wing at the GST Bhavan in Basheerbagh. In 1992, he began working as an inspector for the Central Excise Department. In 2002, he was promoted to superintendent. In 2003, he went to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, where he worked for a year.

In 2004, Srinivasa Gandhi was transferred to the ED, where he remained until 2017. Gandhi has been accused of looking after Rajya Sabha member Sujana Chowdary's false invoice fraud case and acting in his favour and making huge profits in return. Because of this, Sujana Chowdary was not arrested, despite facing serious charges.

Srinivasa Gandhi was arrested by the CBI in 2019 for illegally amassing money. He's also accused of spending a lot of money in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, on open plots and agricultural lands.