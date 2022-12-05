Chandrababu Agreed To Centre's Financial Package Instead of SCS: TG Venkatesh

VIJAYAWADA: The former chief minister and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu had agreed to take a special package instead of the special status category for the State of Andhra Pradesh, revealed former BJP Rajya Sabha member T.G. Venkatesh.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP State office premises in Vijayawada, TG Venkatesh said that whoever is in power in the state will have to work according to that approval. He spoke to reporters at the BJP state office in Vijayawada on Sunday. He said that he was one of those who insisted on special status during the partition of the state. The Central government had given financial assistance for the construction of the capital city, former BJP Rajya Sabha member TG Venkatesh said.

He said that once the state government gives its consent to the Centre, the same should be adhered to. It is said that it is better to take the number of funds from the center in the form of a package which was a better option, he stated categorically.

Explaining the BJP stance, he said that Amaravati should continue as the state capital. He said that due to the current political policies in the state, all the funds from Andhra were going to Hyderabad in the form of investments. He criticized the Telangana leaders who were trying to portray it as their success.

Also Read: Chandrababu Responsible For Delay In Polavaram Works: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao