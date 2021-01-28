Chandrababu’s Manifesto To Create Choas In Villages

Amaravati: YSRCP leaders came down heavily on Chandrababu Naidu for releasing Party manifesto for Panchayat Elections going against the constitutional guidelines and trying to create a chaotic atmosphere in villages.

Speaking to the media at Tirupati on Thursday, Minister for Panchayat Raj, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy flayed TDP Chief Chandrababu over releasing a manifesto for panchayat elections which are not being held by Party symbols.

He questioned who has given the right to release a manifesto while the Code is in force and stated that Chandrababu has been conspiring to create havoc in the panchayats, while the State government has been encouraging unanimous elections. He said that Chandrababu was a leader who could not get a majority even in his own district and was criticized for never working for the people. The Minister said that Chandrababu Naidu has no moral right to speak about Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy, who worked selflessly for the people and even offered health services for only one rupee at Pulivendula.

Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy stated that State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh is arm twisting the bureaucrats and government employees by using his official position. The minister stated that the government is following the verdict given by the Supreme Court on panchayat elections, but the Election Commissioner has been acting as a monarch misusing the constitutional powers. He accused Nimmagadda Ramesh of becoming a pawn in the hands of TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu, who has been using him to avenge against government officials. The Minister said that the unanimous election norm has been in place since 2002 and there is nothing new in this election, but surprisingly the SEC has been going against it, commenting that they need to come under scanner.

Meanwhile, at a separate press conference held at Tadepalli, MLA Ambati Rambabu said that Chandrababu Naidu wants to turn non-party elections into party elections and questioned what action will SEC Ramesh take against Chandrababu for releasing the manifesto for Panchayat elections. He said that the SEC has been working in the spirit of Chandrababu, not in the spirit of the Constitution, and even if Chandrababu pairs up with Nimmagadda Ramesh, they can't save TDP from sinking.

MLA Ambati Rambabu said that the unanimous elections exist in the country since long, and questioned the SEC whether it was mentioned anywhere in the constitution that there should be no unanimous elections in Panchayat polls. Instead of encouraging peaceful elections in villages, SEC and Chandrababu have been trying to influence them as political elections. He criticised the SEC for being a puppet in the hands of Chandrababu and terrorizing the government officials on a personal vendetta by using his powers.

He said that SEC Ramesh Kumar was blaming government officials for rejecting his enrollment for casting a vote from Duggirala, while he is still living in Hyderabad.