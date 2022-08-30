Chalo Vijayawada Postponed To September 11

The Chalo Vijayawada program by CPS employees on September 1 has been postponed to September 11. 22 Contributory Pension Scheme employees were arrested in Tirupati district as they planned to lay siege the CM's residence on September 1. The police have arrested the CPS leaders and employees who are trying to go to CM's residence. They were taken into custody and booked under sections 143,342,427,452, R/W 120, and 511 and produced before the magistrate's court.

The AP Contributory Pension Scheme Employees Association (APCPSEA) said that the program was postponed due to the existing conditions in the state. "This time, too, we sought the permission of the police for the meeting and rally to be organised in the name of Chalo Vijayawada on September 1. However, without revealing any decision, the police department created difficulties for CPC employees and their family members by issuing notices, binding them over, and foisting cases against the CPC employees. As adverse conditions are prevailing in the State for the CPS employees, the proposed Chalo Vijayawada scheduled to be conducted on September 1 is postponed to September 11." the release read.

