CESL To Provide 25K Electric 2 Wheelers To AP Govt Employees

NEW DELHI: Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) entered into an agreement with New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) for providing 25,000 electric two-wheelers to AP state employees.NREDCAP is a state-owned corporation and is the nodal agency for implementing e-mobility and all renewable energy programmes. These electric vehicles will be provided to state government employees.

AP Energy Minister, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said, “Our vision, with the procurement of 25,000 two-wheeler electric vehicles, is to make Andhra Pradesh go electric. We have been effectively providing affordable and clean power and the e-mobility will further push towards clean energy adoption. Electric two-wheelers for government employees will boost energy and financial savings and we hope more and more people will also make a shift to EVs, he added.

Under the agreement, CESL and NREDCAP will work to aggregate demand, deploy electric vehicles, and build charging infrastructure.

The electric two-wheelers will be provided on a monthly lease inclusive of comprehensive insurance that will be deducted as EMI from the volunteering government employee's account.

It will carry a standard warranty of three years against any manufacturing defect.

Batteries too will carry warranty till three years or 60,000 kms whichever is earlier.

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to provide affordable financing options to government employees working in the state to purchase electric scooters.

According to the Department of Energy, Non- Conventional Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NEDCAP) has come up with a plan for this in collaboration with Central government agencies such as National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

As a part of the policy, the corporation will facilitate the provision of one lakh electric two-wheelers to government employees and is preparing to launch the scheme in the first week of July.

While there are about 10 lakh government employees working in various government departments across AP NREDCAP aims to provide one lakh vehicles in the initial phase.

