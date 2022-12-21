Centre Takes Up Expansion of National Highways Worth Rs 17,883 Cr in AP: Nitin Gadkari in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that 22 National Highway development and Expansion projects have been taken up in Andhra Pradesh at an estimated cost of Rs 17883.69 crore.

In a written reply to a question by YSRCP member V. Vijayasai Reddy in Rajya Sabha, the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said these projects undertaken in Andhra Pradesh are being implemented in different stages. He said out of the estimated cost of Rs 17883 crore, the Centre has spent Rs 5042.74 crore for road development and expansion projects till November 25 this year.

Gadkari further said Rs 1641.75 crore has already been spent for the six-laning of Anandapuram-Pendurthi-Anakapalli section of National Highway 16 (MH-16) which was undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 2909 crores.

He also said that 281.94 crore was spent for the construction of Gollapudi-Chinnakakani Vijayawada Bypass Road which was undertaken at a cost of 1194.57 crores.

Similarly, Rs 112.36 crore was spent for the development of Aluru-Jakkuva section six lane National Highway undertaken at a cost of Rs 1128.68 crores. Rs 113.58 crore was spent on Jakuvva-Korlam section six-laning road works undertaken at a cost of Rs 767.75 crores, Rs 247.97 crores for development of Korlam-Kantakapalli six-laning work undertaken at a cost of Rs 957.43 crores.

The Union minister further added that that 5042.74 crores have been spent till November 25, 2022 under various projects undertaken with an estimated cost of 17,883 crores across the state.

Also Read: ‘Bikini Killer’ Charles Sobhraj to Walk Out of Nepal Jail