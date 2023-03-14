Centre Sanctions Rs 1,000 crore for AP’s Bulk Drug Park

New Delhi: The Centre has approved a financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for creation of common infrastructure facilities in the Bulk Drug park in Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba said on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question raised by YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy in Rajya Sabha, the Union minister said that the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India, is implementing a scheme for promotion of bulk drug park.The intention of the scheme is to provide an ecosystem for manufacture of bulk drugs which will be used for making the drug formulations both for domestic purpose and exports, Bhagawanth added.

The connectivity of these parks, to support the forward and backward linkages for the industrial units which will come up in the parks, is one of the factors considered during the selection, as per the scheme guidelines, the Union minister said.

