Centre Praises AP Govt's Work While Opposition Shies Away: CM YS Jagan

Chenne Kothapalli (Sathya Sai Dst.), June 14: For the third consecutive year, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has disbursed Rs 2978 crore under YSR Free Crop Insurance benefiting 15.6 lakh farmers, who suffered crop loss in Kharif 2021. He stated that as long as the people of the state support him, his government will continue to address their needs.

Addressing the gathering here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister reiterated that his government was committed to the welfare of farmers and the development of the agriculture sector, where about Rs 1,28,000 crore was given to farmers under various schemes in the last three years.

He said that Rs 6685 crore was remitted into the accounts of 44.28 lakh farmers under free crop insurance since the inception of the government and recalled that the previous TDP government had paid only Rs 3411 crore benefiting 30.85 lakh farmers in their five-year rule.

Further, he said the government had cleared pending arrears of Rs 717 crore left by the previous government towards crop insurance along with other dues. During the previous government, farmers had no idea when the insurance claims would be paid and how much would be paid, and to whom. “But, today, we are settling the claims of the previous Kharif season before the start of the new Kharif season itself,” he said and added that the government is doing good for the farmers in all aspects right from providing free power supply to free crop insurance.

Stating that free crop insurance is one of the schemes to show the commitment of the government towards agriculture and farmers' welfare, the Chief Minister listed various benefits provided to the farmers in the last three years, where a total of Rs 1,28,000 crore was extended as assistance to the farmers under various schemes including YSR Rythu Bharosa, Zero Interest loans, Input Subsidy and is competing with the country in doing good to the farmers.

Terming that all the rivals will unite to go against the YSRCP government, he said that whenever the government plans to do something good for the people all the vested interests unite and try to divert the people’s attention with negative propaganda. He stated that a selective media always portrays Chandrababu as an efficient administrator although he failed to deliver the promises made to the people.

On the contrary, it flays the current government even after clearing all the pending arrears left by the previous government and delivering all the promised welfare initiatives. He stated that the current government continues to support various welfare initiatives, despite budgetary constraints.

Lambasting the opposition TDP and Jana Sena, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that they were deliberately taking up malicious propaganda to mislead the public and opined that the opposition and its allied parties have no morale to continue in the politics.

Referring to Pawan Kalyan, he said that he couldn’t show a single family of farmers with Pattadar Passbook that was left out by the government without paying compensation upon losing the breadwinner. He said that the government is paying Rs 7,00,000 as compensation even to the families of the tenant farmers with CCRC cards.

He said that Pawan Kalyan didn’t volunteer to visit farmers' families during TDP regime, even after not paying any compensation to the kin of the farmer's families, and added that Pawan visiting the districts is only to benefit Chandrababu. He said that all political rivals have united to spread false propaganda as the nation is looking toward Andhra Pradesh and its good practices.

Speaking with regard to Ambedkar Konaseema District, the Chief Minister said that Chandrababu and Pawan duo are even politicising by opposing the naming of Konaseema district after BR Ambedkar. He slammed Chandrababu for farmers agitating for the name of crop holiday and blamed the opposition for the violence in Amalapuram and Konaseema.

He termed Konaseema as one of the peaceful places in the State and stated that anti-social elements disturbed the atmosphere. Unlike the previous government which failed to credit the amount of paddy procurement to the farmers, he said that they were crediting the amount within 21 days of the procurement process, even though the funds from the Centre are being delayed.

Further, he said that the opposition should question their morale before politicising SSC results, and discouraging the students who failed the exams. The Chief Minister stated that the government removed supplementary and compartmental options and has given students another opportunity to get through like regular students.

Ministers Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Usha Sricharan, Gummanooru Jayaram, Agri Mission Vice-Chairman MVS Nagireddy, several MPs, MLCs, MLAs, and other public representatives were present.