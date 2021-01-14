Centre Nod To Set Up Heavy Steel Cluster In Pudimadaka, Visakhapatnam

NEW DELHI: In tune with the Ministry of Steel framework policy for development of steel clusters in the country, the Centre has come forward to set up a huge steel cluster in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. AP State Director of Industries JVN Subramanyam stated that the proposal to start the steel cluster in about thousand acres at Pudimadaka near Visakhapatnam was discussed in the meeting with Steel ministry officials.

The ancillary steel cluster will increase export opportunities by reducing manufacturing costs and generate employment locally. It also endeavours to make the domestic steel industry more efficient and global competitive.

State Industry Development Board (EDB), APIIC and a team of industry officials held talks with officials of various departments in Delhi to attract investment in key sectors under the Product Based Subsidies (PLI) scheme, Subramanyam said.

He said the proposals to set up a steel cluster near the Visakhapatnam steel plant under the PLI were explained to Rasika Chaubey, additional secretary, Ministry of Steel in the capital city.

She had promised to extend her cooperation in setting up a cluster at Pudimadaka in Visakhapatnam proposed by the Ministry of Industry under the Purvodaya project being undertaken by the Central government.

The Director said exports from AP would double in the next five years and the government was framing its supply chain and export strategies accordingly.

APIIC VC& MD K Raveen Kumar Reddy said the Centre has agreed in principle to develop apparel parks in Anantapur, textile parks in the city as well as theme-based parks in ten sectors like food processing, auto, aerospace and engineering.

Apart from these, the Centre has taken note of the details of various nodes being developed as part of the industrial corridors.

He also said that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra appreciated the state authorities in attracting new investments during October-December 2021 and making the state stand second in the country for these efforts.

The reforms being undertaken by the AP State government for industrial development and the efforts of our state in creating a friendly environment were also appreciated by the Taiwan's Ambassador to India Baushuan Ger, he said.

The recent investment at Apache in YSR Kadapa industrial zone was a testament of Taiwan's faith in the Andhra Pradesh Government. The Central Government is expected to invest Rs 1.46 lakh Crore under the PLI scheme and is in talks with representatives of various companies to bring the maximum investment into our state, Raveen Kumar said.

The Ministry of Steel has prepared a draft framework policy for development of steel clusters in the country. The draft framework policy for development of steel clusters is aimed at facilitating setting up of greenfield steel clusters along with development & expansion of existing steel clusters. The steel clusters shall not only help the country become Atma Nirbhar in value added Steel and capital goods but would also generate employment, especially in the Eastern part of the Country covering the States of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Orisha and Andhra Pradesh as part of the “Purvodaya” initiative of the Ministry of Steel.