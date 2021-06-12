Centre Lauds YSR Jagananna Colonies Project

Secretary to the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs Durga Shankar Mishra lauded the construction of over 28 lakh houses in 17,005 colonies in Andhra Pradesh. He said that a Joint Collector has been appointed to look after the construction works of the house and it shows how the government is taking care of the poor. He recently inquired about the construction of houses in a video conference with state housing department officials. He said that he would visit the state in a few days and see how the houses are being constructed.

The state government has distributed 30.76 lakh houses to the poor. Now, in the first phase, 15.60 lakh houses are being constructed. On June 3rd, AP CM YS Jagan in a virtual meeting started the construction works of houses in YSR Jagananna colonies. The construction works of 1.72 lakh houses started.

The Housing Department has taken steps to start the construction works of 15.60 lakh houses by the end of September. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan appointed a Joint Collector for each district to look after the construction works of houses for the poor. The state government has set a target of completing the first phase of construction of houses by June next year. In the first phase, the government undertook the construction of 15.60 lakh houses at a cost of Rs 28,084 crore.